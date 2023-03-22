Stolen Camera Continued To Broadcast From Alleged Burglar's Home

By Bill Galluccio

March 22, 2023

Housebreaking Concept. Intruder sneaking into house at night, holding crowbar, top view from above camera, high angle. criminal breaks the camera in the house. robber noticed a security camera.
Photo: Getty Images

A pair of burglars were caught on camera breaking into a home that was under construction last week. The two thieves took their time ransacking the house, stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools before leaving.

They also grabbed the security camera, which was, unbeknownst to them, still transmitting. The two then took the camera back to their home and put it on a table, where it continued to broadcast everything they were doing.

"Somebody picked up the camera and said what is this? And then they bagged it, not knowing that it's still active," Realtor Erica Winship of Premier Point Realty told WISN. "They took around $8,000 in tools. They also took a camera which was hidden, which they did not know would operate pretty much anywhere, so it's operating on their dining table right now. We can see everything."

The two thieves discussed their crime and were seen doing drugs.

"On camera, these burglars have been talking about stealing the tools, where to sell the tools, talking about drugs and even doing drugs," Winship told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal.

"It's like an episode of world's dumbest criminals," she added.

The camera continued to transmit for eight days until it was destroyed.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the theft but has not made any arrests or publically identified any potential suspects.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.