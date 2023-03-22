WATCH: Semi-Truck Slams Into 3 Police Cars On New Jersey Highway

Shocking dashcam video from a New Jersey state trooper's patrol car shows the moment a tractor-trailer slammed into three police cars stopped on interstate I-80 last month.

In the video, an officer can be seen standing in the middle of the highway in front of another parked police car. The officer is trying to direct the on-coming semi-truck to move over, but the driver does not change lanes.

Instead, the trooper was forced to run to the side of the highway as the semi-truck sped over the roadside flares and slammed into the first police car. The tractor-trailer then continued and barreled into the car that was filming the collision.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the crash. Officials did not say why they were on the highway or if the driver of the semi-truck was charged for crashing into the police vehicles.

The video was posted on Twitter by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

"A tractor trailer crashed into three @NJSP vehicles on I-80 recently. This is a heart-stopping reminder of why motorists need to slow down and move over for first responders. Thankfully, no one was injured this time!"