Officials Issue Urgent Warning On Deadly 'Zombie Drug' In Texas

By Dani Medina

March 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

At least four Texans have died as a result of a dangerous mixture of drugs called the "zombie drug," according to the state health department. The drug, also called "tranq," "sleep cut" or "Philly drug" is an animal tranquilizer being cut with a number of other drugs, including fentanyl, heroin and benzodiazepines, "to extend the duration of the drug’s effects or increase its street value." Typically, users aren't aware xylazine has been added.

Xylazine has been identified in the unregulated fentanyl supply in West Texas. The four reported deaths resulted from "the combined drug toxicity of xylazine along with at least one other illicit substance (e.g., opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine)," the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

Common symptoms include unresponsiveness, decreased consciousness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate and reduced or slow breathing.

Xylazine is not an opioid and Narcan does not work to reverse its effects. Despite this, suspected overdoses should still be treated with Narcan since it is often mixed with opioids.

Check out more information about xylazine.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.