Amazon Driver Walks Through Police Standoff To Deliver Package To SWAT Team

A delivery driver for Amazon didn't let criminal activity stop him from delivering his package on time, interrupting a strange scene to pass off a box to a SWAT team member during an active police standoff in North Carolina.

According to the Daily Mail, an Amazon driver was attempting to deliver a package to an apartment complex in Cary when he came across an active police standoff. Rather than leave the dangerous scene, he decided to make the delivery anyway.

In a video shared to TikTok by user mlktrk679, the delivery driver can be seen calmly walking past at least a dozen police vehicles as he tried to make his way to the correct address. Before he could get there, he was intercepted by a SWAT officer and handed off the package to them instead. To top it all off, he even took a picture of the scene to prove that he did indeed make the delivery, just in an unusual way, before walking back to his van.

Check out the video below. Warning: The video contains strong language.