Hyundai, Kia Recall Vehicles Due To Fire Risk, Tell Owners To Park Outside

Hyundai and Kia are recalling 571,00 SUVs and minivans due to a fire risk. The companies said that the tow hitch could catch on fire while the vehicle is parked and advised owners to park outside until the issue is fixed.

The companies said that water can seep into a circuit board and cause it to short-circuit even when the vehicle is off and parked.

The recalled vehicles include the 2019 to 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz, and the 2022 and 2023 Kia Carnival minivan.

The two automakers have received one report of a fire and five reports of heat incidents. There have been no injuries linked to the issue.

The car companies have not developed a fix for the issue. Instead, owners can bring their vehicle to a dealer where technicians will remove the fuse and tow hitch computer module. Once they have a fix ready, the technicians will install a new fuse and wires with improved waterproof connectors.

You can check to see if your car is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.