'LEAVE NOW': 30 California Homes Evacuated After Dangerous Mudslide

By Logan DeLoye

March 23, 2023

MudSlide across Highway
Photo: Moment RF

A mudslide covered a road in San Mateo County on Wednesday morning, isolating 30 homes along the San Francisco peninsula. According to SF Gate, officials told residents to leave their homes immediately as news of the dangerous phenomenon arose. Sgt. Javier Acosta of the San Mateo Sheriff's Office told SF Gate that emergency responders would not be able to reach these 30 homes if an emergency were to occur.

"The fear is mud would completely block the roadway, then emergency responders would be unable to respond to any emergencies." The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to warn residents living near the site of the mudslide, and to detail what they needed to pack in their "Go Bags" upon departure.

"If you live in this area, please pack your "Go Bag", with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW. Once the road gives out completely, residents in that area will not have access to emergency services. Evacuation location TBD."

The photo of the mudslide shows an abundance of rain, mud, and debris scattered across the road. SF Gate mentioned that two homes in particular were a direct target of the mudslide. Residents inhabiting these homes were not only warned, but forced to evacuate for their safety. The road remains closed as emergency crews work to clear the mud and debris.

