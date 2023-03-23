'LEAVE NOW': 30 California Homes Evacuated After Dangerous Mudslide

A mudslide covered a road in San Mateo County on Wednesday morning, isolating 30 homes along the San Francisco peninsula. According to SF Gate, officials told residents to leave their homes immediately as news of the dangerous phenomenon arose. Sgt. Javier Acosta of the San Mateo Sheriff's Office told SF Gate that emergency responders would not be able to reach these 30 homes if an emergency were to occur.

"The fear is mud would completely block the roadway, then emergency responders would be unable to respond to any emergencies." The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to warn residents living near the site of the mudslide, and to detail what they needed to pack in their "Go Bags" upon departure.

"If you live in this area, please pack your "Go Bag", with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW. Once the road gives out completely, residents in that area will not have access to emergency services. Evacuation location TBD."