Multiple Construction Workers Killed After Driver Plows Through Work-Zone

Officials in Maryland said that six construction workers were killed in a crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday (March 22) afternoon.

The Maryland State Police said that Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was driving her Acura through the construction zone when she clipped the front corner of a Volkswagen and lost control. Lea ended up in between the temporary dividing walls and struck multiple workers before her car flipped over and came to a stop.

Lea was rushed to a local trauma center by ambulance, where she remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, Melachi Brown, 20, was not injured in the crash and pulled over after his car became disabled.

The six construction workers were all pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities said that charges are pending against Lea but did not provide any details about the specific charges she is facing.