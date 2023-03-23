Rafters Fight Off Mountain Lion With Paddles In Remote Arizona Reservation

A man from New Mexico is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion in a remote Arizona reservation, CBS News reports.

The attack happened on March 16 in a secluded area of the White Mountain Apache Reservation. More specifically, a group of over 10 rafters were confronted by a mountain lion "21 miles downstream from the Salt River bridge," the news outlet reports, citing a press release from Gila County Animal Care & Control program manager JC Castaneda.

The 64-year-old man who was attacked by the big cat has recovered and is "doing well," Castaneda said, adding that he's "still very sore from the attack." The rafters tried to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles. It proved successful enough for the mountain lion to be kept away while others in the area made their way to safety.

The mountain lion has not yet been found at the time of this writing. "The White Mountain Apache Tribe sent a group of U.S. Department of Agriculture hunters with hound dogs who followed lion tracks from the location of the attack to another area, where they are currently trying to locate the lion," the news release states.