Airline Passenger Wants Refund After Another Passenger Died During Flight

An airline passenger is demanding compensation from British Airways because she and her family were left traumatized after another passenger died during their flight. According to a report in the Mirror, the woman posted her complaint in a since-deleted post on the British Airways Complaints Advice Facebook page. Her post was then re-shared in full on the FlyerTalk forum.

The unidentified woman said that she was flying with her sister and five children from Jamaica to London in December when a passenger sitting a couple of rows behind them suffered a medical emergency. The flight crew rushed to the person's aid and performed CPR, and tried to use defibrillators to resuscitate them.

"The passenger that was losing consciousness was then placed in the aisle beside us in order to perform resuscitation CPR and attempt to save her life; the entire experience went on for over an hour. I've never in my life witnessed someone being shocked or having CPR performed and never would've expected that to happened on flight returning home," she wrote.

The woman also noted that in-flight food and drink services were discontinued for the remainder of the fight and complained that her family "did not receive a thorough flight experience that we had paid for."

She said that the incident had scarred herself and her children.

"Over the Christmas period, we have been extremely sad and I'm traumatized by this experience and it is something that neither myself and my immediate family including the young children have been able to stop talking or thinking about, and have had many sleepless nights and stress and worries about the events that occurred during the course of the flight," the woman said.

While she received food vouchers as compensation, the woman wants the airline to do more to compensate her and her family for the trauma they suffered.

"I would have expected some sort of communication from yourselves to those of us that have been on the flight, particularly close enough to have been impacted and witnessed the whole experience, to check on our well-being, apologize for the experience, and offer some sort of compensation or counseling following it," she wrote.