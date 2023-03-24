BIA & Timbaland Team Up To Reimagine One Of Missy Elliott's Classics

"I’m so grateful for you both!" BIA wrote in her recent Instagram post. "Thank u for all the doors you’ve opened for artists like me & the culture."



"I'm That B*tch" is just the latest single that's made BIA a top-tier rapper in generation where the ladies are dominating. It comes just a year after she collaborated with Missy on Doechii on Afrojack and David Guetta's collaborative effort "Trampoline." Prior to her latest hit, the Perico Princess dropped off songs like "SIXTEEN" and "LONDON" featuring J. Cole. She also appeared on the Queens mix of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" alongside JT of City Girls, Maliibu Miitch, Akbar V and Katie Got Bandz. The song will most likely appear on his upcoming album reportedly called Full Circle.



BIA hasn't confirmed a release date for the album just yet. However, with all the new music she's been dropping lately, she's bound to give up the details soon enough. Watch the video for "I'm That B*tch" below.