"People are gonna be the same way I was shocked," Spitta continues. "I think I'm born in the game like I know everything but I was knocked on my ass yesterday. So it's just going to be a whole arena of people like 'Oh I didn't know he did that'... I don't know how many records Puff would bring out that I'm going to be like 'I didn't know you did that.'"



JD and Diddy have been teasing fans about the possibility of a Verzuz battle for quite some time. Nearly two years after he challenged Brother Love to a battle, Dupri recently confirmed the battle will happen this year during his appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. The show is expected to go down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but no date has been confirmed.



Elsewhere in the conversation, both artists talk about their upcoming joint album For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1, which drops on March 31. They discuss JD's stance on Bow Wow, 106 & Park's roots and more. Watch the entire interview below.