Once thought to be a thing of the past, picnicking is making a comeback. According to a survey, one in two Americans would rather catch up with friends during an intimate picnic rather than at a crowded bar. It also became rather convenient during the pandemic when indoor dining took a big hit.

If you're thinking about enjoying a cozy picnic with family, friends, or a romantic partner, look no further than Reader's Digest. The website found the best picnic spot in every state. Writers state, "Grab the wicker basket and the thermos of lemonade. From scenic national parks to urban hideaways, these are the best places for a pop-up picnic."

Picnic Island was named Florida's top place to have a picnic! Here's why this ironically-named location was chosen:

"What better place to have a picnic than, well, a place named Picnic Island? On this tiny Florida Key that’s only accessible by private boat, there’s picnic tables, a grill, cornhole, and even a tiki hut. Before you leave the little sliver of paradise, make a wooden sign with your name and where you traveled from and nail it to the wall with all the others."