Foodie Dream Come True: Tyler Florence, Wells Adams' Smashburger Quesadilla

If you are looking to impress your friends with some good food, you can thank Tyler Florence and Wells Adams, because the world renowned chef, Food Network host and restauranteur, and everyone's favorite Bachelor In Paradise bartender, dog dad and chef took over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox to share some seriously delicious and easy recipes guaranteed to make you the host with the most at your next social gathering.

Tyler and Wells are co-hosts of iHeartPodcast's very own "Two Dudes in a Kitchen" podcast, and the two brought several very tasty recipes to the Metaverse: Buffalo Chicken Nachos, a Tater Tot Frittata, and a Smashburger Quesadilla.

As Tyler explained of the The Buffalo Chicken Nachos, "This is a very good. This is a recipe that you're gonna use forever." For the sauce, which Wells describes as "fire," all you need are six ingredients: butter (melted), Sriracha, honey, garlic powder, kosher salt, and white vinegar. After you assemble the nachos, and the cheese, and the chicken with all the toppings and sauce, and warm it in the oven, you have the perfect snack for any party.

Next, Tyler and Wells make a "Late Night Skillet," otherwise known as a Tater Tot Frittata, and while it might be a great "late night" snack, you can eat this anytime as you put together delicious ingredients like tater tots, eggs, cheese, bacon, onions and more. The best part is - everything goes in one skillet!