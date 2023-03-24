Access to quality healthcare is an important factor to a person's decision to live in a certain area. You likely wouldn't want to break a bone or go into labor and be forced to drive hours away to reach medical treatment. Fortunately, nine hospitals around Georgia were named among the best in the country, increasing your chance of obtaining great care and medical advice no matter where you live.

Healthgrades released its list of the 250 best hospitals around the country for 2023 that are in the top 5% for overall clinical excellence. The site analyzed data for 31 conditions or procedures, including respiratory failure, sepsis, heart attack, stroke, diabetic emergencies, hip replacement, back and neck surgeries, and many more. According to the site:

"To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021."

These are the Georgia hospitals that found a place among the best in America:

Adventhealth Redmond (Rome)

Carterville Medical Center (Cartersville)

Emory Johns Creek Hospital (Johns Creek)

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Athens)

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)

