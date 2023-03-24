Girl Scout Builds Mobile Drive-Up Booth To Sell Girl Scout Cookies

A Girl Scout in Alaska has opened a new mobile drive-up booth to sell Girl Scout Cookies. Kaela Malchoff told KTUU that she was inspired by similar coffee kiosks and started building her own three years ago, using the frame of a 1970s Prowler camper.

Now, Kaela has the purple-painted camper set up in the parking lot of a strip mall and is attracting customers who are eager to purchase a few boxes of their favorite Girl Scout cookies. Her customers love the color of the renovated camper and the convenience of being able to drive up the window and order cookies from Kaela or her younger siblings.

"I don't have to get out of my car. I can drive up like McDonald's and get what I want," one customer said. "Drive up, get your cookies, and go."

Kaela told the news station that she hopes to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies from her new kiosk.