Memphis Player Charged After WNIT Handshake Line Punch

Memphis senior women's basketball player Jamirah Shutes was charged by Bowling Green State University Police with assault on Friday (March 24) in relation to an incident that took place at the end of the Tigers' 73-60 WNIT loss to Bowling Green, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

Shutes stopped and exchanged words with Bowling Green senior Elissa Brett before punching her in the head as Brett was walking away. Brett fell to the ground and was on the floor for several moments before being helped up and walking off the court on her own accord.

"Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball team with assault," Bowling Green said in a statement obtained by the Commercial Appeal. "Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well.

"This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."