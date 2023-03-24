Memphis Player Charged After WNIT Handshake Line Punch
By Jason Hall
March 24, 2023
Memphis senior women's basketball player Jamirah Shutes was charged by Bowling Green State University Police with assault on Friday (March 24) in relation to an incident that took place at the end of the Tigers' 73-60 WNIT loss to Bowling Green, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.
Shutes stopped and exchanged words with Bowling Green senior Elissa Brett before punching her in the head as Brett was walking away. Brett fell to the ground and was on the floor for several moments before being helped up and walking off the court on her own accord.
"Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball team with assault," Bowling Green said in a statement obtained by the Commercial Appeal. "Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well.
"This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."
The two players were previously involved in a situation with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Schutes was inadvertently hit in the face by Bowling Green's Sophie Dziekan, who was double-teaming the Memphis senior with Brett at the time, while going for the ball.
Schutes, who led Memphis with 15.3 points per game during the 2022-23 season, missed the entire second quarter due to the injury.