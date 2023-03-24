NLE Choppa Taps Lil Wayne For Fresh Dedication To Cash Money

"From the city of Memphis, we known for mackin' and pimpin'/But I'm hot boy, I can’t lie, I got some Weezy up in me," Choppa raps.



Following references to Weezy's "Private Dancer," Wayne comes through with his brand-new verse. Even though he's no longer with Cash Money, the Young Money founder shows his growth from a Hot Boy to a Mad Man with slick references to Lionel Messi and more. The official video features homages to Wayne's "Fireman"



"Ain't Gonna Answer" arrives ahead of NLE Choppa's upcoming album Cottonwood 2, which features appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Rod Wave, and DaBaby. It follows several other records NLE dropped recently like “Champions,” “Mo Upfront,” and “23." His album will arrive over a year after his previous project Me vs. Me and his debut LP Top Shotta.



Watch the nostalgic video for NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne's "Ain't Gonna Answer" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE