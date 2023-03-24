NLE Choppa Taps Lil Wayne For Fresh Dedication To Cash Money
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2023
NLE Choppa is serving up a fresh dedication to the OG Cash Money Billionaires, and he recruited Lil Wayne to make the record even hotter.
On Friday, March 24, the 20-year-old artist delivered his new single "Ain't Gonna Answer" featuring Wayne. Produced by Ben Billions, the record sounds like a tribute to the legacy Baby, Slim, Weezy and all of Cash Money's roster past and present built over the past two decades. Choppa's verse contains numerous samples of classics like "Back That Azz Up," Hot Boys' "I Need A Hot Girl," plus Wayne and Birdman's "Stuntin' Like My Daddy."
"From the city of Memphis, we known for mackin' and pimpin'/But I'm hot boy, I can’t lie, I got some Weezy up in me," Choppa raps.
Following references to Weezy's "Private Dancer," Wayne comes through with his brand-new verse. Even though he's no longer with Cash Money, the Young Money founder shows his growth from a Hot Boy to a Mad Man with slick references to Lionel Messi and more. The official video features homages to Wayne's "Fireman"
"Ain't Gonna Answer" arrives ahead of NLE Choppa's upcoming album Cottonwood 2, which features appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Rod Wave, and DaBaby. It follows several other records NLE dropped recently like “Champions,” “Mo Upfront,” and “23." His album will arrive over a year after his previous project Me vs. Me and his debut LP Top Shotta.
Watch the nostalgic video for NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne's "Ain't Gonna Answer" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE