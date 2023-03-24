Rihanna's Home Surrounded By Police After Man Tries To Propose To Her
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2023
A man who's clearly in love with Rihanna tried to propose to the singer at her home, and failed miserably.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, March 23, police were called to the Grammy award-winning artist's home after a stranger from South Carolina traveled to her home with the intention of asking for he hand in marriage. The unidentified man arrived to her property around 12:30 p.m. in a red Nike hoodie and sweatpants before he proceeded to walk up to her home. Before he reached her driveway, the man was immediately stopped by her security, who called the police.
PHOTOS: Police Called To Rihanna’s House After Man Shows Up To Propose— Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 24, 2023
A yet-to-be-identified man who travelled to Los Angeles from South Carolina and showed up at Pop star Rihanna's Beverly Hills home to propose to the singer was detained by Los Angeles police on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oFFM8qOYbO
After cops arrived on the scene, the man was instantly placed in handcuffs for trespassing. They had a thorough discussion with him about his actions before they ultimately decided that he didn't break any laws. However, he was instructed to leave and never return. As of this report, there's no confirmation on whether or not Riri or her family were home at the time of the man's arrival.
This isn't the first time Rihanna has had a stranger make an unwanted visit at her home. Back in 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon reportedly broke into her Hollywood Hills home and spent the day hiding out inside before he was discovered by her assistant. When he was arrested by police, Leon told them that he was there to have sex with the singer. Fortunately, Rihanna was out of town at the time.