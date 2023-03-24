Rihanna's Home Surrounded By Police After Man Tries To Propose To Her

After cops arrived on the scene, the man was instantly placed in handcuffs for trespassing. They had a thorough discussion with him about his actions before they ultimately decided that he didn't break any laws. However, he was instructed to leave and never return. As of this report, there's no confirmation on whether or not Riri or her family were home at the time of the man's arrival.



This isn't the first time Rihanna has had a stranger make an unwanted visit at her home. Back in 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon reportedly broke into her Hollywood Hills home and spent the day hiding out inside before he was discovered by her assistant. When he was arrested by police, Leon told them that he was there to have sex with the singer. Fortunately, Rihanna was out of town at the time.