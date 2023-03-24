Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro Confirm Their Engagement After Releasing Joint EP

"After more than 3 years together, here are 3 songs made with all the love in the world💝 I hope you enjoy this little bit of us," Rosalia wrote in her caption.



Their three-song EP also comes with songs like "VAMPIROS" and "PROMESA." It's their first project together, and it comes shortly after their released their own major projects. Rosalia's MOTOMAMI features some of her biggest songs yet like "LA FAMA" featuring The Weeknd and "SAOKO." After delivering the deluxe version, the Grammy award-winning singer also released "DESPACHA" last summer, which got the remix treatment from Cardi B.



As for Rauw, he just dropped his new album SATURNO back in November. The 18-track project features contributions from Brray, Arcangel, DJ Playero, Baby Rasta and more. He's currently taking his talents across the globe while on his Saturno World Tour.



Felicidades/Congratulations to the happy couple! Stream their new EP below.