Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro Confirm Their Engagement After Releasing Joint EP
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2023
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro celebrated their third anniversary together by releasing a joint EP, and getting engaged.
On Friday, March 24, the couple took to Instagram to reveal their engagement with a touching video. The sweet clip is essentially a compilation of some of their best memories together from the past three years. At the end, you can see the singer from Spain with tears of joy in her eyes as she flashes off an engagement ring. The video features their latest collaborative song "BESO," which appears on their new project RR. In the comments, numerous artists like Ivy Queen, Melii, and Lauren Jauregui congratulated them.
"After more than 3 years together, here are 3 songs made with all the love in the world💝 I hope you enjoy this little bit of us," Rosalia wrote in her caption.
Their three-song EP also comes with songs like "VAMPIROS" and "PROMESA." It's their first project together, and it comes shortly after their released their own major projects. Rosalia's MOTOMAMI features some of her biggest songs yet like "LA FAMA" featuring The Weeknd and "SAOKO." After delivering the deluxe version, the Grammy award-winning singer also released "DESPACHA" last summer, which got the remix treatment from Cardi B.
As for Rauw, he just dropped his new album SATURNO back in November. The 18-track project features contributions from Brray, Arcangel, DJ Playero, Baby Rasta and more. He's currently taking his talents across the globe while on his Saturno World Tour.
Felicidades/Congratulations to the happy couple! Stream their new EP below.