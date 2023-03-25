Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad!

The Harry Potter star is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke, a rep confirmed to People on Saturday (March 25). Radcliffe and the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star have been dating for over a decade since meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013. The two also starred in Miracle Workers on TBS.

The 38-year-old actress showed off her baby bump while strolling the streets of New York on Friday, Us Weekly reports.

Daniel and Erin are "really happy" together, he previously told People. "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much," Radcliffe said.