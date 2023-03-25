Explosion At Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Leaves At Least 2 Dead

By Bill Galluccio

March 25, 2023

Fire Line
Photo: Getty Images

At least two people were killed when an explosion destroyed the R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday (March 24) night. Several others were injured, and five people remained missing after the blast. Officials said that one person was rescued from the rubble.

"Rescue workers continue to search for any other possible survivors. The discovery of life overnight ... provides hope that others still may be found," Mayor Samantha Kaag said during a news briefing on Saturday.

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler told the Associated Press that eight people were taken to Reading Hospital. Five of those victims have since been treated and released.

Investigators said that the blast occurred in Building 2, which was leveled. The explosion also caused extensive damage to Building 1 and was so powerful it caused a nearby building to move forward several feet. The cause of the blast has not been determined.

WTXF obtained exclusive video showing the moment the factory exploded.

