Florida Principal Resigns For Showing Students Michelangelo's David Statue

By Bill Galluccio

March 25, 2023

Celebrations For The 140° Anniversary Of The Michelangelo's David Statue
Photo: Getty Images Europe

A principal in Florida was forced to resign after sixth-grade students were shown photos of Michaengelo's famous "David" sculpture during class. Three parents complained that their children were exposed to nudity, with one parent likening the statue to pornography.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Tallahassee Classical School Principal Hope Carrasquilla was ordered to resign or be terminated by Barney Bishop, the school board's chair.

Bishop said that the school is required to notify parents of "potentially controversial" lessons at least two weeks in advance. Carrasquilla admitted that parents were not informed of the lesson, citing a communication breakdown.

"She wasn't let go because of the artistic nude pictures," he told the Washington Post. "We show it every year to our students. The problem with this particular issue was the lack of follow-through on the process."

Carrasquilla was in her second year as principal at the charter school.

"It is with a sad heart that my time as the principal of Tallahassee Classical School has come to an end," she wrote in a letter to the school board," Carrasquilla in her resignation letter.

