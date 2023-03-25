Find Out What Your Horoscope For The Week Of March 26 Has In Store For You

Horoscopes for the week of March 26

Aries (March 31-April 19): The start of the week might bring unexpected challenges, but your natural resilience and confidence will help you overcome these obstacles. If you find the urge to try something new, embrace it. Focus on your personal relationships and even reach out to a loved one you haven't spoken to in a while; it'll go a long way. Celebrate your success week, no matter how small our triumphs are. Take some time for yourself and engage in a bit of self care, like a hike or a bubble bath. You earned it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): This week, focus on your career goals. Make a plan to start moving toward these aspirations. You should also make time for creativity this week, like painting or music, to help you express your innermost thoughts and feelings. Self-care is a must this week, too. Just be sure to make time for the things that bring you joy.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Overwhelming doesn't even begin to describe the week ahead of you, Gemini. You might feel stressed or anxious and could even encounter some communication difficulties with a loved one or a close friend. Financial challenges are on the horizon, too. It's normal to feel drained and exhausted by the end of the week, but remember to have a moment of self care for yourself to prepare for the week that lies ahead.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): It's time for a wholesome week, Cancer. Spend time with your family, call a relative you haven't spoken to in a while and grab a bite with a close friend. If you feel a burst of creativity, savor it and take advantage. A long-standing issue may also come to a head this week, so make decisions based on what you think feels right.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Unexpected setbacks in your career are a possibility, Leo. In your personal life, you might also feel misunderstood, which can lead to feelings of isolation or loneliness. If you experience these feelings, take the time to reflect and gather more information before making decisions.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Take this week to focus on financial goals. Save some cash by opting in for dinner at home, rather than ordering in or going out. It also could be beneficial to take a break from your busy schedule this week to do something that brings you joy. You may gain clarity about your priorities this week, Virgo. Stay true to your instincts.

Libra (September 23-October 23): This week is all about improvement in your personal life, social life and work life. Reach out to friends, make fun plans and adapt to some unexpected situations. Appreciate the people and experiences that bring you joy. You might also want to try journaling or meditating to keep your mind at bay.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Unexpected financial opportunities are on the horizon for you, Scorpio. Trust your instincts, make good choices and take risks because they will pay off. On the flip side, you might find some challenges with communication. That means you should be patient and compassionate and strive to find common ground with the closest people in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): This is a great week for you to take on a new challenge. Unless it's math. Stay away from math. Speaking of new challenges, try your luck at an exciting or risky activity, but be sure to avoid getting too cocky about it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Romance is in the cards for you this week, Capricorn. You might feel a deeper connection to your significant other, or meet someone new who takes you by surprise. Embrace these new emotions and appreciate the small things. A romantic getaway or fun activity could also set the mood going into the week.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Aquarius, it' time to let your inner weirdo shine. You've been holding back a bit, but you shouldn't be afraid to embrace your quirks and be your unique self. This might being unexpected surprises, but it's nothing you can't handle. Take some time to binge-watch your favorite TV show this week, too.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): You might feel a renewed sense of passion and motivation this week, Pisces. Take advantage, create something new and be proud of it. When you get that sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, use this time to reflect on all you've achieved. That doesn't say this week won't go without its challenges, though. You might be faced with an old adversary that will bring out the indecisive side of you as you decide whether to let that person in.