Mississippi Tornado Leaves At Least 23 Dead In 100-Mile Path Of Destruction

By Bill Galluccio

March 25, 2023

Mississippi Tornado
Photo: Mississippi Highway Patrol Greenwood

At least 23 people were killed and dozens more injured when a massive tornado touched down in Mississippi on Friday (March 24) night. The tornado carved a 100-mile path of destruction across the towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City. The tornado was so powerful that it tossed debris up to 30,000 feet in the air.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN that his "city is gone" after the tornado tore through the city.

"The City Hall is torn up; the police department is affected as well. (There's) quite a bit of damage, and public buildings are displaced at this moment," Walker said. "We're devastated."

Fred Miller, the former mayor of Rolling Fork, detailed the extent of the destruction to FOX Weather.

"The west part of Rolling Fork is a residential area, and just a number of houses over there have been completely destroyed," Miller said. "Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed. People are trapped in a couple of the eateries, and people are trying to get them out now."

Search and rescue operations continue across the region as first responders brace for more dangerous weather. The storms could produce up to four more inches of rain by Sunday and have the potential to spawn additional tornados.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.