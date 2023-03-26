"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent," Major's attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."



The 30-year-old victim also claimed he strangled her which caused swelling and bruising to her neck. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries. Meanwhile, Majors was hit with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. He appeared in court and was released by a judge on Saturday night. He will have to appear back in court on May 8.



According to TMZ, Majors and the woman were in a taxi on the way home from a bar in Brooklyn. After seeing another woman text him, his girlfriend confronted him and tried to grab his phone. That's when the actor allegedly grabbed her hand, slapped her and wrapped his hands around her neck. The woman was dropped off while Majors spent the night somewhere else. She reported the incident to police the following morning.



Chaundry claims some of the evidence she plans to provide includes video footage from the taxi where the alleged assault occurred, witness testimony from the driver and another person who saw and heard the incident, "and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

