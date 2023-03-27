Accused Child Molester Thought To Be Dead Found Living In Indiana

An Arizona man accused of molesting a child was arrested in Indiana after allegedly faking his own death. Authorities said that 38-year-old Christen Allen Wright had an acquaintance claiming to be a nurse call his family and tell them that he had died.

The acquaintance, who was not identified, asked them to come to the hospital to retrieve his belongings. To keep up the ruse, Wright's acquaintance dressed in scrubs when they met his family.

After convincing his family that he had died, Wright fled to Indiana, where he was found in a home in Sellersburg. He was taken into custody by a SWAT team without incident.

Authorities did not say how long Wright had been in Indiana before he was caught.

Wright is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held at the Clark County Jail as he awaits extradition to Maricopa County.