Family Of Missing Boy, 6, Left The U.S. Two Days Before Amber Alert Issued

The search for a missing boy from Texas took a strange turn when his mother and siblings fled the country. Authorities opened up a missing person investigation on March 20 after Child Protective Investigations received an anonymous tip that six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez had not been seen since November 2022.

The young boy has numerous health and developmental issues, including a severe developmental disorder, a social disorder, physical disabilities, and a chronic lung disease that requires ongoing treatment.

Investigators spoke with the boy's mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who claimed that he was in Mexico with his biological father. They tracked down the boy's father, who claimed he never met his son because he was deported before he was born.

After officials were unable to locate the boy, they issued an Amber Alert on Saturday (March 25). However, the following day, they canceled the Amber Alert and said that Noel was an endangered missing person after they learned his family had left the country on March 23.

Officials said that the boy's mother, stepfather, and six siblings, all boarded a flight for Istanbul, Turkey. The family has no ties to Turkey, and authorities are trying to determine if they had plans to head to another country.

Despite canceling the Amber Alert, officials said they are still trying to locate Noel.

"This change does not affect the course of our investigation. We plan to continue to investigate this case to the fullest of our capabilities," Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said.