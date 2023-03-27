Flavor Flav Reveals He's A Big Fan Of Taylor Swift: 'I Love All Her Music'

"I'm here to support her. I'm here to support my girl," he continued. "I want to meet her someday. I just want to shake her hand and take a picture with her. I love all of her music man."



It seems like Flavor Flav's been a Swiftie for quite some time. He even sang the lyrics to one of his favorite songs "Bad Blood" on the red carpet. Flav came through on the perfect night. The Grammy award-winning artist was honored with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Eventually, he definitely got his wish. Soon after his interview with Emily Curl, Flav took to Instagram to reveal his epic selfie with Swift.



Elsewhere in the interview, the experienced MC also shared that he's working on a brand new solo album. In addition to new music, Flavor Flav also explained that he's planning to make a comeback to television, and is also working on a documentary. He couldn't reveal much about his upcoming projects. However, if his return to TV is anything like his days of "Flavor of Love," then it's bound to be legendary.

