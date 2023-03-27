A man illegally living inside a Western Washington home blew his cover after the homeowner started smelling cigarette smoke in the house, FOX 13 reports.

The Mill Creek Police Department responded to reports of theft in the 16700 block of 9th Ave. on the morning of Sunday, March 20, according to a statement posted to Facebook. When officers arrived at the home, they found signs of someone living in the upstairs loft of the residence, officials said.

The homeowner said he noticed something was off after smelling cigarette smoke wafting in the house, reporters claim. Authorities concluded the suspect broke into the home and started living there. They also said the homeowner's passport, wallet, over $3,000, and more went missing, too.

The suspect wasn't there at the time, but cops removed a makeshift bed, drug paraphernalia, and half-eaten from the loft, MCPD wrote. Officers also warned the homeowner the suspect may return, and their predictions paid off.

On Tuesday, March 22, the victim returned home to find he was locked out from the inside. Officers were called to the house again and found 24-year-old Daniel Tomoiaga inside the dwelling along with the belongings he allegedly stole, according to police. He was also arrested with fentanyl pills and meth in his possession, officials added.

Tomoiaga was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree theft, residential burglary and knowingly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Reporters said a judge set his bail at $25,000.

MCPD said all of the stolen belongings, except $30, were returned to the victim.