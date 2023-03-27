Seven People Killed In Shooting At Christian Elementary School In Tennessee

Six people and a female shooter were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday (March 27) morning. The Covenant School is a private Christian school for preschool through 6th grade.

When officers responded to the shooting, they heard gunshots on the second floor. They rushed upstairs and engaged a female shooter in a lobby. Two of the officers opened fire and fatally wounded her.

Officials said that they received the initial call at 10:13 a.m. and had taken down the shooter by 10:27 a.m.

One of the officers suffered a minor hand injury from pieces of cut glass.

Authorities said that the woman was 28 years old and was armed with two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun. They determined her identity and address after searching a nearby vehicle. She previously attended the school, but officials did not say when.

Investigators are searching her home and trying to determine a motive. They did not release her name.

Officials at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt said that three of the victims were children. Their families have been notified, but their names and ages were not publicly released. The other three victims were adult staff members at the school.

