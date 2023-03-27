It's finally Spring Time! As the weather continues to warm and the daylight continues to stretch even later, now is the time to spend some quality time with loved ones outside. And what better way to do that than with a picnic?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best picnic spot in each state, from gorgeous blooming botanical gardens and unique attractions to sunny vineyards in beautiful wine country.

According to the site, the best place for a picnic in Wisconsin is Frog Bay Tribal Nation Park. The first tribal national park in the U.S., Frog Bay is located in Bayfield near the coast of Lake Superior, serving as a stunning backdrop for an outdoor meal, date or simply some "me time" as you enjoy a bit of nature.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"The first national park owned by a Native American tribe, Frog Bay on the Red Cliff Reservation offers exquisite white sandy beaches (yes, in the middle of Wisconsin!), trails for hiking and snowshoeing and plenty of picture-perfect places to lay out a red checker-print blanket and open up your picnic basket along the shore of Lake Superior."

Learn more about the best spots for a picnic around the country by checking Reader's Digest's full list.