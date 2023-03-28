Honda Recalls Over 330,000 Vehicles Because Side-View Mirrors Can Fall Out

Honda is recalling 330,000 vehicles because of an issue that could cause the glass on the side-view mirrors to fall off. The automaker said that the heating pads behind each side-view mirror may not have been bonded properly, which could cause the mirror glass to fall out.

The recalled vehicles include the 2020-2022 Odyssey, the 2020-2022 Passport, the 2020-2021 Pilot, and the 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the cars are not in compliance with federal requirements on rear visibility because of the issue.

Honda has received 71 warranty claims related to the issue. There have been no reports of injuries or crashes.

Honda said it would begin notifying owners on May 8. Customers can take their vehicle to a dealership where technicians will replace the side-view mirrors free of charge.

You can check to see if your car is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.