Ne-Yo To Open Chicken & Waffles Restaurant In Arizona

We're getting "Closer" to opening day of Ne-Yo's chicken and waffles restaurant in Arizona!

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles is set to open its second location ever in the West Valley on March 31, ABC15 reports. The Atlanta-based restaurant is led by Ne-Yo and celebrity chef Crystal Smith.

"We look forward to bringing a taste of Atlanta to Arizona and sharing both our love for chicken & waffles and music with guests. Johnny's Chicken & Waffles original location has been a huge hit and we believe it will become a new favorite dining destination at Westgate as well," Ne-Yo said in a statement.