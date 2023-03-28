Ne-Yo To Open Chicken & Waffles Restaurant In Arizona
By Dani Medina
March 28, 2023
We're getting "Closer" to opening day of Ne-Yo's chicken and waffles restaurant in Arizona!
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles is set to open its second location ever in the West Valley on March 31, ABC15 reports. The Atlanta-based restaurant is led by Ne-Yo and celebrity chef Crystal Smith.
"We look forward to bringing a taste of Atlanta to Arizona and sharing both our love for chicken & waffles and music with guests. Johnny's Chicken & Waffles original location has been a huge hit and we believe it will become a new favorite dining destination at Westgate as well," Ne-Yo said in a statement.
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles will be located in the Westgate Entertainment District at 9830 W. Westgate Blvd. in Glendale. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant will "seat 150 customers both indoors and on a large, outdoor patio," the news outlet reports. Inside the restaurant, you'll find 15 platinum albums from "famous Atlanta-bred musicians," too.
"We've had such a great experience with our original location and can't wait to bring our musically focused vibes and mouthwatering food to a new city," Smith said.