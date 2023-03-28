Spend Mother's Day With Katy Perry In Las Vegas

Mother's Day is quickly approaching, and if you really want surprise your mom with an amazing gift, or if you're a mom who is looking to have an amazing weekend — this is your chance for an unforgettable experience to celebrate: a weekend in Las Vegas to see Katy Perry.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky mom and a guest will head to Las Vegas for some head-to-toe VIP treatment. Flying roundtrip and staying for three nights at Resorts World Las Vegas for Mother's Day weekend, the two will get to see Katy Perry at her "PLAY" residency with front orchestra tickets, and get to meet Katy before the show for a meeting and greet and Photo Op. They will also enjoy salon treatments, including hair, manicure and pedicure, a Mother's Day brunch, and two pairs of shoes from The Katy Perry collection.

To enter to win, click HERE.

Katy Perry's "PLAY" residency kicked off in December 2021, and features many of the pop superstar's fan-favorite hits. In an interview with Variety, Perry explained of going to Vegas for her "PLAY" residency, "Resorts World is like the new hotel on the Strip in like 15 years, so that’s fantastic, and they treat me so well. And, you know, I followed some of my peers, like Gaga and Gwen Stefani, and it feels like the timing for high quality entertainment is really alive in Vegas again. So I’m glad to be here when that rebirth is happening and being a part of it."

She added, "But I decided to have this show and make it larger than life and really invest in making a show you can really only see in Vegas, so it’s really a destination situation."