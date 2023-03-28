This Is The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Washington State

True crime has always been a hot topic, but thanks to Netflix documentaries, podcasts, and YouTube series dedicated to criminals, the genre has exploded. More and more people are interested in peering into the psyche of these deranged individuals and why they did these infamous acts.

24/7 Wall St. got curious about which criminals or crimes left a permanent mark on each state's history. Researchers combed through FBI data and media sources to determine their picks. They also considered "tragic or devastating" impacts, including but not limited to loss of life.

According to the website, Ted Bundy committed the most heinous crimes in Washington state's history. This is what happened:

"Charming Ted Bundy hid a vicious secret: While living in Washington state, he would abduct, rape, and murder women. He often took their corpses back to his apartment. Although Bundy became a suspect in the 1970s, he was dismissed by authorities because of his clean-cut appearance. He was arrested in 1975 and 1977, but escaped both times. Finally, after Bundy was arrested for a traffic violation on Feb. 15, 1978, he was tried for his crimes, sentenced to death, and executed in the electric chair in 1989. Although he confessed to 30 murders, Bundy may have committed many more crimes."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.