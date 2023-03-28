Tyler, The Creator Releases New Song 'Dogtooth' From Upcoming Deluxe Album

“Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so Ive decided to put a few of them out.”



The deluxe album, which is titled Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, is set to drop on Friday. His bonus tracks will be the first batch of fresh solo records Tyler has released since the original project dropped in June 2021. The 16-track album features songs like "LUMBERJACK" and "WUSYANAME" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign. Months after its release, Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2022. Since then, Tyler has gone on to work with The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Rex Orange County and Nigo.



Be sure to catch Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale available everywhere on March 31. Watch the video for "DOGTOOTH" below.

