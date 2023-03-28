Tyler, The Creator Releases New Song 'Dogtooth' From Upcoming Deluxe Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2023
Tyler, The Creator is blessing fans with some new music he's been holding on to for the past two years.
On Monday, March 28, Tyler took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the deluxe edition of his Grammy award-winning album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. The 32-year-old revealed there were several songs he loved that didn't make the final version of the LP hosted by DJ Drama. He plans to share those tracks on the extended version including his new single "DOGTOOTH."
“Call Me If You Get Lost was the first album I made with alot of songs that didnt make the final cut,” he tweeted.
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.— T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023
“Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so Ive decided to put a few of them out.”
The deluxe album, which is titled Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, is set to drop on Friday. His bonus tracks will be the first batch of fresh solo records Tyler has released since the original project dropped in June 2021. The 16-track album features songs like "LUMBERJACK" and "WUSYANAME" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign. Months after its release, Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2022. Since then, Tyler has gone on to work with The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Rex Orange County and Nigo.
Be sure to catch Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale available everywhere on March 31. Watch the video for "DOGTOOTH" below.