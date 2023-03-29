Arizona's Largest School District Makes Major Decision To Rename 11 Schools

By Dani Medina

March 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The largest school district in Arizona has made the major decision to rename 11 schools.

Mesa Public Schools chose to rename these schools to better describe what each school actually offers, 12 News reports. MPS Associate Superintendent Holly Williams believes the rebranding is a "clean-up" on the heels of the several changes the district made to these 11 schools starting in 2021, which included "boundary changes, consolidating schools, adding specialized programs and even additional grade levels," the news outlet reported.

Williams said parents and the public were involved in coming up with the schools' new names.

In addition to the renaming, a few schools are also changing locations. Williams revealed the cost will be "minimal" for the rebranding, which will require schools to have new marquees and business cards. These changes will go into effect for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Here's a look at the 11 new school names:

  • Kerr Elementary School --> Kerr Center for Agriscience
  • Sirrine Elementary School --> Sirrine Montessori Center
  • Alma Elementary School --> Alma Learning Center
  • Mesa Education Center --> East Valley Academy
  • Mesa Center for Success at Jordan --> Mesa Center for Success
  • Highland Elementary School --> Highland Arts Elementary
  • Franklin Elementary School --> Franklin Accelerated Academy
  • Franklin at Brimhall --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - Brimhall Campus
  • Franklin East --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - East Campus
  • Franklin West --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - Downtown Campus
  • Franklin at Alma --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - Jordan Campus
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.