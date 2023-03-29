Arizona's Largest School District Makes Major Decision To Rename 11 Schools
By Dani Medina
March 29, 2023
The largest school district in Arizona has made the major decision to rename 11 schools.
Mesa Public Schools chose to rename these schools to better describe what each school actually offers, 12 News reports. MPS Associate Superintendent Holly Williams believes the rebranding is a "clean-up" on the heels of the several changes the district made to these 11 schools starting in 2021, which included "boundary changes, consolidating schools, adding specialized programs and even additional grade levels," the news outlet reported.
Williams said parents and the public were involved in coming up with the schools' new names.
In addition to the renaming, a few schools are also changing locations. Williams revealed the cost will be "minimal" for the rebranding, which will require schools to have new marquees and business cards. These changes will go into effect for the 2023-2024 academic school year.
Here's a look at the 11 new school names:
- Kerr Elementary School --> Kerr Center for Agriscience
- Sirrine Elementary School --> Sirrine Montessori Center
- Alma Elementary School --> Alma Learning Center
- Mesa Education Center --> East Valley Academy
- Mesa Center for Success at Jordan --> Mesa Center for Success
- Highland Elementary School --> Highland Arts Elementary
- Franklin Elementary School --> Franklin Accelerated Academy
- Franklin at Brimhall --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - Brimhall Campus
- Franklin East --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - East Campus
- Franklin West --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - Downtown Campus
- Franklin at Alma --> Franklin Accelerated Academy - Jordan Campus