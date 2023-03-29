Florida Principal Quits After Sending $100K To Scammer Posing As Elon Musk

By Bill Galluccio

March 29, 2023

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida principal resigned after she sent $100,000 from the school's account to a scammer posing as Elon MuskJan McGee admitted that she spent months talking to the scammer online, hoping to get Musk to invest millions of dollars into the Burns Science and Technology Charter School in Oak Hill in exchange for an upfront investment.

When the school's business manager learned that McGee had sent the check, he immediately reached out to the bank and canceled it before it was cashed.

Other employees at the school spoke out about the incident during a packed school board meeting on Tuesday (March 28) night. According to WESHthe employees said that they told McGee that she was getting scammed, but she ignored their repeated warnings and sent the money anyway.

After several speakers described other issues under her leadership, McGee got up, abruptly resigned from her job, and left the meeting.

"I love this school more than anything else. If it means your administration is going to stay, I'm turning in my resignation," McGee said.

