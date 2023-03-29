If You Live In Texas, You Could Attend CMT Awards For Free! Here's How
By Dani Medina
March 29, 2023
The CMT Music Awards are being held in the Lone Star State for the first time EVER and you could be a part of all the action!
CMT is currently looking for seat fillers for the award show, plus other events leading up to the show, KSAT reports. The CMT Music Awards will be held Sunday (April 2) at 7 p.m. at Austin's Moody Center and will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.
"There's a host of live and local programming surrounding the main event in which local country music fans can participate," a press release states. Here's a look at the different events fans can register to attend:
- Wednesday, March 29: CMT Hot 20 Countdown with Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini
- Wednesday, March 29: Outdoor Stage with Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard
- Friday, March 31: CMT Crossroads with The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker
- Saturday, April 1: Rams Trucks Stage with Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith
- Sunday, April 2: CMT Music Awards red carpet, pre-show and seat fillers
To attend, you must register in advance. No walk-ups will be allowed. Register here.
There will also be a CMT Block Party scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, which is free and open to the public. You do not have to register to attend this event. Block parties will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on both days on Congress Avenue and West 9th Street. You're in for a treat, including live music, meet and greets, giveaways and the chance to win tickets to Sunday's award show.
If you don't want to be a seat filler, you can purchase tickets to the show on Ticketmaster. There are also opportunities for UT students to secure tickets.
If you'd rather catch the show at home, tune into CBS at 7 p.m. CT.