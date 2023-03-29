The CMT Music Awards are being held in the Lone Star State for the first time EVER and you could be a part of all the action!

CMT is currently looking for seat fillers for the award show, plus other events leading up to the show, KSAT reports. The CMT Music Awards will be held Sunday (April 2) at 7 p.m. at Austin's Moody Center and will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

"There's a host of live and local programming surrounding the main event in which local country music fans can participate," a press release states. Here's a look at the different events fans can register to attend:

Wednesday, March 29: CMT Hot 20 Countdown with Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini

Wednesday, March 29: Outdoor Stage with Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard

Friday, March 31: CMT Crossroads with The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker

Saturday, April 1: Rams Trucks Stage with Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith

Sunday, April 2: CMT Music Awards red carpet, pre-show and seat fillers

To attend, you must register in advance. No walk-ups will be allowed. Register here.