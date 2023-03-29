You've read about the richest town in Kentucky, but what about the smallest? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in every state and it really puts things into perspective!

To put this list together, the magazine used the official 2019 Census. More specifically, Reader's Digest used data about "incorporated towns," rather than Census Designated Places, which are town-like areas that aren't incorporated, meaning it has legal municipal boundaries, a charter from the state and local laws and government.

The smallest town in America is Carbonate, Colorado, with a population of 0. Yes, zero! The ghost town is a historic mining site that "features only a handful of old cabins on a beautiful stretch of countryside in the mountains near Glenwood Springs and the White River National Forest." About 10 years ago, property owners voted to keep Carbonate as an incorporated town.

In Kentucky, the smallest town is South Park View with a population of 7. Here's what Reader's Digest said about this small town:

This tiny town, which now consists of unkempt roads off a major street filled with large business and manufacturing buildings, used to have many more than its current seven residents—until an expansion of the runways at Louisville International Airport (now Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport) caused the relocation of nearly 5,000 residents from South View Park and nearby communities. Unfortunately, the noise exposure levels were just too much to take.

Check out the full report.