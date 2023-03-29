One city in Missouri was recognized for being a great place to live that is easy on both the eyes and the wallet. Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the most beautiful and affordable cities in the U.S., using data from U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings evaluating cost of living, quality of life, median monthly rent and median home price compared to national average.

Despite being among the most expensive spots in the state to live, St. Louis is among the site's choices for cities that are both affordable and beautiful, combining stunning natural views and city life at a price cheaper than the national average. Here's what the site had to say:

"This mid-sized Midwestern city stretches along the banks of the Mississippi River and is famous for its landmark Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis residents soak in the magnificence of the 1,300-acre Forest Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., which enhances the already scenic landscape. At around $260,000, the median housing cost in St. Louis is significantly less than the national median and greatly appeals to those looking to relocate."

These are the site's picks for the 10 most beautiful and affordable places to live from coast to coast:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes these cities special.