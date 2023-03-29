Pizza Receipt Leads To Arrest Of 12-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Man

A 12-year-old boy from Milwaukee was arrested and charged with killing 34-year-old Brandon Felton. Police said that the boy, who was not identified because of his age, fatally shot Felton because he refused to sell him guns.

Investigators were able to track down the boy thanks to a receipt for a pizza delivery that was made using the boy's cell phone number.

Authorities said that he planned to kill Felton and discussed the plan with his friends.

"I'm gonna do it to Brandan (sic)," he wrote in one message.

After his friend told him not to kill Felton, he replied saying, "I'm belting him don't got time for dude going after my family."

When police interviewed the boy, he denied being at the home or ordering the pizza. Eventually, the boy confessed to his mother that he lied to the police, and she took him down to the station, where he was taken into custody and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

He is being tried as an adult and faces life in prison if convicted. Authorities said they are still searching for others involved in the murder.