WATCH: Teens' Carjacking Attempt Thwarted By Manual Transmission

Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking attempt. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that the two teens, ages 16 and 17, approached a driver at a Sunoco gas station in Germantown and forced their way into his vehicle.

The owner of the car handed over the keys and then watched as the teens tried to drive away. Fortunately for the owner of the vehicle, it was equipped with a manual transmission, which was a foreign concept to the alleged carjackers.

Unable to figure out to drive the car, the two jumped out of the vehicle and fled the area on foot. A short while later, officers saw the teens about a mile down the road and tried to stop them. The teens then ran but were detained after a brief chase.

They were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing unit, where they are being held without bond. They were each charged as adults with carjacking and conspiracy to commit carjacking.