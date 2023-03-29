Bread! Croissants! Muffins! Cookies! Cake! Donuts! Who can resist a good bakery!?

Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in every state that will have you itching to go on a cross-country road trip in search of the best baked goods. "Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state," the food site said about its list.

In Texas, the best bakery is Mi Tierra Café y Panadería in San Antonio. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Tucked away in San Antonio, this bakery has been listed as a bucket-list item for those living in and visiting Texas. Established in 1941, the café serves up Tex-Mex favorites. The bakery in the front, established later in 1955, offers some of the best baked goods in Texas. The bakery serves up traditional panaderia offerings such as tres leches cake and yoyo de fresa, but Mi Tierra Café y Panadería is really known for its delicious pecan praline candy.

Check out the full report.