30+ Hour Standoff With Armed Woman That Closed Highway Comes To An End

By Bill Galluccio

March 30, 2023

Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars
Photo: Getty Images

An armed standoff between a woman and the Fairfax County Police on Richmond Highway in Virginia finally came to an end after more than 30 hours.

The standoff started on Tuesday (March 28) morning around 11 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the area to look for a critical missing person. While officers were searching for the person, they encountered a woman who claimed she had been abducted.

As the woman was talking to the police, she identified the suspect who fled in a 2014 black Jeep Cherokee. The woman driving the Jeep pulled over on Richmond Highway and barricaded herself inside, armed with a handgun.

Officials closed down the roadway and called in the Special Operations Division and Crisis Negotiation Team to assist.

Officers used a robot to get close to the woman and communicate with her in hopes of ending the standoff peacefully. It was also used to deliver food, water, and cigarettes to the woman.

"We've been talking to her and just trying to make sure she understands that we're here to make sure she goes home safely," Fairfax Police Department Lt. James Curry said on Wednesday night.

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, the Fairfax County Police tweeted that the standoff had come to an end.

"UPDATE: The woman was safely taken into custody. Richmond Highway will be opened soon. Thank you for your patience."

Mount Vernon Police District Chief Kevin Davis will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to provide more details about the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.