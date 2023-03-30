Active Shooter Reported Near North Carolina Community College

By Bill Galluccio

March 30, 2023

Forsyth Technical Community College
Photo: Google Streetview

Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was placed on lockdown on Thursday (March 30) after an active shooter was reported near the campus.

"We are on LOCKDOWN. DO NOT go outside. If you are not on campus yet, stay away until we are released," the school told students in a text message. "Any students that are not in lockdown need to immediately go into lockdown - do not come onto campus. Do not walk outside for any reason at all."

Officials said they are searching for two male suspects. While shots were fired on the campus, it is unknown if there are any injuries.

Officers from multiple agencies are on the scene and are working to secure the campus. About an hour after the shooting was reported, the Winston-Salem Police Department said there was no active shooter on campus.

"We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus. There are no other threats to any other schools in the area," the department tweeted.

Classes at the school have been canceled for the rest of the day.

Local high school students were attending an event at the college at the time of the shooting. Brent Campbel with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools told WFMY that all of the students have been accounted for.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates...

