Alabama's Brandon Miller Makes Decision On Basketball Future

By Jason Hall

March 30, 2023

2023 SEC Basketball Tournament
Photo: Getty Images

Alabama men's basketball freshman Brandon Miller has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Miller, a former 5-star high school prospect, was the 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year and projects to be among the top draft prospects.

"University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller – the No. 3 prospect in latest @DraftExpress mock draft – is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Miller has made a strong case to teams to go second overall behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in June," Wojnarowski tweeted on Thursday (March 30).

The Tennessee native averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his lone collegiate season, which resulted in Alabama winning the SEC regular season and tournament titles, as well as earning the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before being defeated by San Diego State, 71-64, in the Sweet 16.

Miller's historic freshman campaign coincided with reports that and multiple teammates were present at the scene of a deadly shooting near the University of Alabama campus in January.

Miller was named in court testimony in the case of former teammate Darius Miles and Michael Davis, both of whom face capital murder charges in relation to the the January 15 death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. A Tuscaloosa Police Officer testified that Miles -- who was dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest -- texted Miller asking him to bring Miles' gun just prior to the shooting incident.

Fellow Alabama freshmen basketball players Jaden Bradley and Kai Spears were also reported to be at the scene, but none were accused of any crime and the University of Alabama described Miller as having been a cooperating witness to the Tuscaloosa Police Department's investigation, rather than a suspect.

