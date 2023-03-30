Alabama's Brandon Miller Makes Decision On Basketball Future

Alabama men's basketball freshman Brandon Miller has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Miller, a former 5-star high school prospect, was the 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year and projects to be among the top draft prospects.

"University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller – the No. 3 prospect in latest @DraftExpress mock draft – is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday. Miller has made a strong case to teams to go second overall behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in June," Wojnarowski tweeted on Thursday (March 30).

The Tennessee native averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his lone collegiate season, which resulted in Alabama winning the SEC regular season and tournament titles, as well as earning the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before being defeated by San Diego State, 71-64, in the Sweet 16.