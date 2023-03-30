BET Will Air Special Edition Of 'The Breakfast Club' Starting In April

"BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like 'Rap City' and '106 & Park,' that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a press release. “Those shows laid the foundation for 'The Breakfast Club' to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”



“'The Breakfast Club' and BET are a perfect partnership,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia’s Executive VP of Programming. “We’re excited to team up with BET to expand the reach of 'The Breakfast Club' as they continue to entertain, enlighten, and uplift culture.”



'The Breakfast Club's move to BET marks the first daily show to air on the network since '106 & Park' ended in 2014. It's also the first time the show will venture into the daytime television programming space.



“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring 'The Breakfast Club' and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” BET CEO and President Scott Mills said. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are long time members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome 'The Breakfast Club' home to BET.”



You can catch 'The Breakfast Club on BET' weekdays beginning April 17 on BET and VH1 with new episodes hitting BET+ every Sunday.