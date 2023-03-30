Florida Prisoner Allegedly Tried To Hire Other Inmates To Kill Her Family

By Bill Galluccio

March 30, 2023

Tureygua Inaru, 29
Photo: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

A woman incarcerated in Florida is accused of trying to hire her fellow inmates to kill her family members and an assistant state attorney.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation in December 2022 after receiving information that Tureygua Inaru, 29, had been threatening her parents and asked other inmates if they knew somebody she could pay to kill her parents and grandparents.

Inaru was previously jailed on charges of two counts of written threats to kill and one count of aggravated stalking.

According to WKMGInaru expected to receive a $2 million inheritance once her parents and grandparents were dead and offered $50,000 for the hit. She reportedly wanted her parents dead for abusing her and her siblings.

After learning of the plot, an undercover detective was sent in posing as an inmate. While Inaru denied trying to hire an assassin, she did express her dislike of the state attorney handling her case.

Eventually, Inaru admitted to detectives that she tried to hire somebody to kill her family.

Inaru remains locked up at the Osceola County jail and is facing additional charges of solicitation to commit murder and cyberstalking.

