Joint Base Andrews On Active Shooter Lockdown

Joint Base Andrews was placed on lockdown on Thursday (March 30) afternoon following reports of an armed person near the base.

"ACTIVE SHOOTER / LOCKDOWN

An armed individual has been reported near base housing. Stay away from base housing. Initiate Lockdown Procedures. Individual is a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying an ar-15 style rifle with no orange tip," the base wrote on Facebook.

Joint Base Andrews Spokesman Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon told the Associated Press that shots have not been fired. There are no reports of injuries.

Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates...